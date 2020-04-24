Cboe Global Markets to Host 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) As previously announced, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, will host the company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Annual Meeting) as a completely virtual meeting. Amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we are mindful of our responsibility to do all that we reasonably can to safeguard against the virus. As a precaution and in order to support the health and well-being of our partners and stockholders, this year’s Annual Meeting will be a completely virtual meeting and there will be no physical meeting location.