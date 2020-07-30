Cboe Global Markets Plans to Bring Periodic Auctions to U.S. Equity Markets

● Builds on success of Cboe Europe Periodic Auctions, the largest periodic auction platform in Europe

● First auction mechanism of its kind in the U.S. aims to enhance intraday liquidity in the public equity markets

● Designed to meet customer need to trade in size, or access liquidity in thinly traded securities

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today announced plans to introduce periodic auctions – an innovative mechanism based on a model it first launched in Europe – for the trading of U.S. equities, subject to regulatory approval. With the planned launch of U.S. periodic auctions, Cboe aims to build on the success of its European offering and bring to the U.S. equity markets a new, intraday auction mechanism that delivers beneficial execution outcomes for all market participants.