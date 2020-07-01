Cboe Global Markets Completes EuroCCP Acquisition, Plans to Launch Cboe Europe Derivatives in First Half of 2021

Acquisition brings together two pan–European organizations that have long championed competition, open access and clearing interoperability in Europe

Cboe plans to introduce a modern, vibrant pan–European derivatives market, launching futures and options on six key European equity indices in first half of 2021

Investor call scheduled for July 2 at 8:30 am ET to discuss Cboe’s pan–European derivatives strategy

CHICAGO and LONDON (STL.News) Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today announced it has completed its acquisition of EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equities clearing house. The acquisition paves the way for the planned launch of Cboe Europe Derivatives, a new Amsterdam-based futures and options market, in the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.