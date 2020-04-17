CBL/BFL Member Larquon Watkins Sentenced For Racketeering Conspiracy And Selling Crack Cocaine

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Larquon Watkins, 27, of Buffalo, NY, who was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and distribution of crack cocaine, was sentenced to serve 57 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul C. Parisi and Seth T. Molisani, who handled the case, stated that the defendant was a member of the CBL/BFL Gang, which was involved in the illegal possession and distribution of narcotics, was formed around 2009, and which operated primarily in the City of Buffalo at the Towne Gardens Housing Complex. The gang used violence, including murder and attempted murder, threats, and intimidation to defend their territory against rivals and anyone deemed to be a threat to the gang. Watkins is one of 12 CBL/BFL Gang members charged and convicted in this case. He is the 4th defendant to be sentenced.

On various occasions between 2010 and 2012, the defendant was stopped by Buffalo Police Officers and found to be in possession of marijuana, and between 2015 and 2016, the defendant sold crack cocaine at least 10 times and heroin at least 10 times in the Towne Gardens to an individual working investigators.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert; the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Byron Lockwood; the New York State Police, under the direction of Major James Hall; the Erie County Sheriff’s Department, under the direction of Sheriff Timothy Howard; the Cheektowaga Police Department, under the direction of Chief Michael Sliwinski; Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly; the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division; the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. Devito, New York Field Division; the Lackawanna Police Department, under the direction of Chief James Michel; and the Erie Crime Analysis Center. Additional assistance was provided by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, under the direction of District Attorney John Flynn.

