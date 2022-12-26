Caspian (CSP) Rises 0.02%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Caspian (CSP) has been relatively less volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Monday, the crypto has advanced 0.02% to $0.0007192979011.

InvestorsObserver is giving Caspian a 14 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Caspian!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Caspian a low volatility rank of 14, placing it in the bottom 14% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

CSP’s low volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Caspian price is in a favorable position going forward. With support at $0.000714348642746436 and resistance at $0.000722533396570461. This positions Caspian with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

