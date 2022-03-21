Casper: Jeremiah Lincoln Sentenced for Child Pornography

Casper Man, Jeremiah Lincoln Current Sentenced To Over 12 Years in Prison for Possession of Child Pornography Conviction

(STL.News) United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that JEREMIAH LINCOLN CURRENT, age 39, of Casper, Wyoming, was sentenced for possession of child pornography during a sentencing hearing held on March 8, 2021, before Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl. He was sentenced to 151 months’ imprisonment to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. He was further ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Current was arrested on September 23, 2021, in Sterling, Colorado after being indicted by a federal grand jury. According to the evidence, Special Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation interviewed Current in the Natrona County Detention Center after he was arrested pursuant to an unrelated warrant. During the interview, Current told agents that he had several electronic devices containing large amounts of child pornography. Agents subsequently executed search warrants for Current’s residence and recovered numerous devices with large amounts of child pornography.

This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Forwood.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

