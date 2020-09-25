Cash 5 ticket bought in Fayetteville wins $1.2 million jackpot

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) A lucky Cash 5 ticket purchased at a Cumberland County convenience store scored the $1.2 million jackpot in Thursday’s drawing.

The winner bought the ticket at Speedway on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville and won $1,247,944. Thursday’s win ranks as the seventh highest jackpot won in Cash 5 history.

The ticket beat odds of 1 in 962,598 to match all five numbers in the drawing. The winning numbers in the drawing were: 2-20-27-35-40. The winner has 180 days to claim the jackpot.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Friday’s jackpot is $100,000.

