Casey Grzanowicz Arrested for having Stolen Car & Drug Paraphernalia

Irvine, CA (STL.News) The Irvine Police Department arrested a man for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect is identified as Casey Grzanowicz, 24, of Beaumont. He was on parole at the time of his arrest.

Shortly before midnight on June 17, 2016, an Irvine officer was patrolling a shopping center at Von Karman Avenue and Barranca Parkway. The officer observed an occupied Honda Civic and determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Beaumont.

When contacted in the stolen vehicle by the officer, Grzanowicz was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wearing an employee uniform vest from a business in the shopping center. The suspect is not and has never been an employee of the store. Prior to the officer’s arrival, the suspect was seen wearing the vest in the parking lot and looking in car windows. He was arrested at the scene without incident.

