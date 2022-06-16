Casa Blanca: Rolando Jesus Sentenced for Possessing Meth

Casa Blanca Man, Rolando Jesus Quintero Sentenced to 7 Years for Possessing Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

(STL.News) Rolando Jesus Quintero, 33, of Casa Blanca, Arizona, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa to seven years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Quintero previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On February 17, 2021, Quintero was found in possession of 54 grams of methamphetamine and a .22 caliber rifle. Quintero is an enrolled member of the Gila River Indian Community.

The FBI and the Gila River Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Raynette Logan, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today