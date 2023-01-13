Carvana halted for volatility after flash 15% crash

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares were halted for volatility on Friday afternoon after falling about 15% in a matter of minutes.

At about 1:05 PM ET, shares of the Arizona-based online auto seller fell about 8%. Only 10 minutes later, the stock slipped about another 7.5% only to be halted.

The stock resumed trading at about 1:19 PM ET, rebounding thereafter. The stock is nonetheless on pace toward a double-digit drop on the day, breaking a streak of strong daily gains for the debt-laden e-commerce company.

