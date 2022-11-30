Cars with keyless technology are twice as likely to be stolen



1. Put your keyfob in a Faraday wallet/pouchFor the best level of protection, owners of cars with keyless tech should purchase a faraday pouch or wallet. You can buy these online for as little as £5 (Halfords currently sells one for £4.50). The pouch isolates the fob’s signal so it can’t be infiltrated by thieves.A metal tin or box will also provide similar protective levels, as will keeping your keyfob in a fridge freezer, microwave or oven – just remember they are in there before turning on the latter two. Also, don’t forget about your spare keys and apply the same level of care you would to your main keys or fob. Keeping your keyless fob in a tin will block the signal and prevent thieves from duplicating it to break into your vehicle2. Use old-school theft deterrentsA simple steering wheel lock or wheel clamp might look ugly but are a great tool to deter even the hardiest criminals.They will act as a visual deterrent for thieves who will likely avoid them.For a criminal to remove a steering wheel lock typically requires the use of noisy drills or saws to cut through, and therefore they are the ideal first line of defence for owners with models that have keyless car tech.Drivers should also consider wheel clamps as well as having alarm systems and trackers (read more about these below) installed. Owners of vans with keyless technology should also consider fitting deadbolts for additional protection, especially if they store expensive tools and items in their commercial vehicles overnight. 3. Be mindful when locking your carIt may sound simple but if your vehicle has keyless entry, make sure it is locked every time you’re not in it, even if it’s just for a couple of minutes when you’re paying to park somewhere – thieves can take an unlocked car in seconds.When it comes to locking, many modern cars have keys with two settings – for single and double locking. Many drivers don’t realise that on many models if you press your key fob once your car will only be single locked.This means that if you smashed the window you could manually open the car by reaching in and pulling the handle from the inside. These fobs require a second press of the locking button to enable all security features. It is important to read your car’s manual to understand how to securely lock your car.4. Think carefully about where you park overnightMost often, keyless car thefts take place on owners’ driveways. While motorists might think having their vehicle in such close proximity to their property guarantees its security, this is certainly not the case when it comes to relay thefts – quite the contrary, in fact, as it means the car is closer to where they keys are inside your home.That’s why owners with off-street parking should consider additional measures. Driveway parking posts are a cheap and efficient way of deterring would-be thieves. Drivers can go one step further and install lockable gates in their driveways, while the additoin of CCTV systems can provide further peace of mind. For those without off-street parking who leave their cars on the road outside their home, you are also not safe from these criminals.Consider parking further away from your property than usual so that criminals won’t be able to replicate your fob’s signal from inside your home.And always try to find a space under a street light so that thieves are exposed when trying to steal your car at night.If you live on a residential street where there are also business, park outside one with a CCTV camera installed. 5. Install a trackerInstalling a tracker system in your vehicle, such as a Thatcham approved device, offers an extra layer of security. A tracking device won’t stop your vehicle being stolen, but it significantly increases the chances of the police recovering and returning it to you.