Carroll, Iowa Man Marcelino Delangel Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge

(STL.News) – A man who illegally possessed a firearm pled guilty December 30, 2019, in federal court in Sioux City.

Marcelino Delangel, 47, from Carroll, Iowa, was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Delangel had been previously convicted of three felony crimes in Mower County, Minnesota, in 2003, 2006 and 2010, respectively.

At the plea hearing, Delangel admitted to illegally possessing a .22 caliber pistol, which was seized from his vehicle that he was driving when stopped by law enforcement on November 7, 2018. Evidence at the hearing, showed the pistol was loaded with four rounds of ammunition and had been stolen during a burglary in Carroll, Iowa in October 2018.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Delangel remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Delangel faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and not more than 3 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Carroll, Iowa Police Department.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE