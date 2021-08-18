Carreta’s Mexican Restaurant is Now Open

Carreta’s Mexican Restaurant is a fine-dining Mexican restaurant that recently opened in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

CREVE COEUR, MO (STL.News) Our affiliate, St. Louis Restaurant Review, reported that the opening of Carreta’s Mexican Restaurant opened in Creve Coeur, Missouri, Monday, August 16, 2021.

The theme of this restaurant is that they wanted to do something different than the typical Mexican decor. It is a classy facility located in the heart of the business district of Creve Coeur, Missouri, at 11939 Olive Bvd just east of the Olive Blvd and I-270 intersection.

They offer a comprehensive menu with reasonable prices, especially when you consider the atmosphere. This is one of the nices, if not the nicest Mexican restaurant in the St. Louis region. It suits the neighborhood which they serve and target.

You can view Carreta’s LISTING and MENU on St. Louis Restaurant Review.