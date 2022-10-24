Carney says new data will hold banks accountable for climate progress



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England (BOE) attends a news conference at Bank Of England in London, Britain March 11, 2020. Peter Summers/Pool via REUTERS



(Reuters) – Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney said a new data utility being set up by a financial group he leads will make banks and other institutions accountable for meeting the targets they are setting out to cut carbon emissions.

Speaking to committee of the British Parliament on Monday Carney said the new data tool being developed by the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero will be in operation in about a year.

Making companies’ progress public will discipline them, he said, and show lawmakers and the public what further actions may be needed. “Over time you will see people who are lagging,” Carney said during the meeting, which was webcast.