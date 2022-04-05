Carmel: Jeffrey Gasior Sentenced for Defrauding

Carmel Man, Jeffrey Gasior Sentenced to Two Years in Federal Prison and Must Pay Over $736,000 in Restitution for Defrauding an Indianapolis Business

(STL.News) Jeffrey Gasior, 39, of Carmel, Indiana was sentenced to two years in federal prison today for bank fraud offenses related to his work at an advertising and public relations agency based in Indianapolis.

According to court documents, Gasior was hired by the company as its Vice President of Digital. Gasior oversaw sales, strategy development, coordination, and analysis of digital advertising on behalf of the company’s clients. Gasior also had access to the company’s credit cards to purchase media on behalf of clients and to request reimbursement for expenses.

From October 2018 through August 2019, Gasior devised and executed a complex scheme to steal money from the company by receiving payments that he was not entitled to. Among other things, Gasior created false invoices and expense reports and redirected payments to purported vendors to his personal bank account. As a result of the false and fraudulent representations and documentation, Gasior diverted over $736,000 of the company’s funds to himself and others.

“Local businesses are the backbone of our communities and our economy,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “To satisfy his own greed, Mr. Gasior exploited the trust placed in him and his expertise by the victim company. His criminal conduct showed no regard for the company or its reputation. Anyone involved in committing such crimes must be held accountable. I commend the United States Secret Service, Indiana State Police, and the prosecution team for their hard work in bringing this offender to justice.”

“The Secret Service remains committed to pursuing those who abuse their position of authority to violate the public’s trust and defraud our community,” said USSS Acting Special Agent in Charge Andrew Campion. “Through the hard work and stalwart partnerships between the Secret Service, Indiana State Police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gasior will be held accountable for his criminal actions.”

“Indiana State Police investigators work diligently every day, all across Indiana, and in close collaboration with its law enforcement partners, to help bring to justice those who seek to perpetuate the victimization of others for their own personal gain”, said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.

The United States Secret Service and the Indiana State Police investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker. As part of the sentence, Judge Barker ordered that the defendant be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 30 months following his release from prison, including 12 months of home detention. Gasior was also ordered to pay $736,221.06 in restitution.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney MaryAnn T. Mindrum who prosecuted this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today