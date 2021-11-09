Mexican National, Juan Carlos Sanchez-Zapatero Sentenced for Illegal Re-Entry

NEW ORLEANS (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane Evans announced today that JUAN CARLOS SANCHEZ-ZAPATERO (“SANCHEZ-ZAPATERO”), age 36, was sentenced on November 4, 2021 to seven months in prison on a one-count indictment for illegal reentry of a removed alien in violation of Title 8, United States Code, Section 1326(a).

According to the indictment, SANCHEZ-ZAPATERO reentered the United States after he was previously deported on July 17, 2013. SANCHEZ-ZAPATERO faced a maximum term of imprisonment of two years, a maximum fine of $250,000, a maximum term of supervised release of one year, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the United States Department of Homeland Security in investigating this matter. Assistant U. S. Attorney Spiro G. Latsis is in charge of the prosecution.

