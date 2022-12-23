Cardano, Litecoin and Monero Will Not Be Added to Crypto Marketplace Paxful, Says the P2P Platform’s Founder – The Daily Hodl

A top executive of peer-to-peer crypto exchange platform Paxful says that three popular crypto assets will not be added to its marketplace.

Paxful co-founder Ray Youssef says that he will not list smart contract platform Cardano (ADA), privacy-focused crypto asset Monero (XMR), and Bitcoin (BTC) alternative Litecoin (LTC).

According to Youssef, it would be “uncivilized” to add these digital assets alongside Bitcoin and stablecoins, which Paxful already supports.

“I am not adding Litecoin, Cardano or Monero. We have bitcoin and stables, to add the rest would be uncivilized.”

Youssef’s announcement comes just a few days after delisting Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto asset by market cap, saying that the top altcoin is essentially just another form of fiat currency.

Youssef goes on to defend his actions from the criticisms of those who say that being against fiat currency but listing stablecoins is hypocritical as stablecoins are traditionally pegged to government-issued fiat dollars.

According to the co-founder, stablecoins greatly help those living in harsh economic conditions.

“Anyone calling me a hypocrite for supporting stables and removing eth is living in a smarmy tech bubble and has never once listened to a single human in the global South about their daily struggles with economic apartheid. Your tech and technicalities mean nothing. Humans first!”

Though Youssef only lists BTC and stablecoins on Paxful, he says he’s not a Bitcoin maximalist, but rather, a BTC “optimalist.”

“I am a Bitcoin optimalist, not a maximalist. I am not a fanatic and don’t worship tech. I serve the people and put tech to use where it can help best. Other projects have value but we need all possible momentum behind one clearing layer NOW and that is Bitcoin. This is the way.”

Don’t Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get crypto email alerts delivered directly to your inbox



Check Price Action



Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Telegram



Surf The Daily Hodl Mix



Check Latest News Headlines



Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any loses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Featured Image: Shutterstock/Pavel Chagochkin/Mingirov Yuriy/mbezvodinskikh/WindAwake