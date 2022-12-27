Cardano leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post drops – MarketWatch

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Tuesday, with Cardano
ADAUSD
seeing the biggest move, sliding 0.91% to 26 cents. Seven additional currencies posted reductions Tuesday. Dogecoin
DOGEUSD
slid 0.90% to 7 cents, and Ethereum
ETHUSD
inched down 0.69% to $1,208.27.
Litecoin
LTCUSD
slid 0.69% to $69.54, while Polkadot
DOTUSD
slipped 0.51% to $4.50. Bitcoin
BTCUSD
inched down 0.39% to $16,755.30. Bitcoin Cash
BCHUSD
and Ripple
XRPUSD
rounded out the decreases for Tuesday, dropping 0.12% to $102.76 and 0.09% to 37 cents, respectively. On the other hand, Uniswap
UNIUSD
posted the only increase among the largest cryptos, rising 0.44% to $5.20. In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.
COIN
fell 5.72% to $33.46, while MicroStrategy Inc.
MSTR
dropped 3.66% to $156.72. Riot Blockchain Inc.
RIOT
shares declined 4.51% to $3.51, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.
MARA
fell 5.11% to $3.44. Overstock.com Inc.
OSTK
fell 1.77% to $19.40, while Block Inc.
SQ
dropped 4.11% to $58.39 and Tesla Inc.
TSLA
dropped 6.50% to $115.14. PayPal Holdings Inc.
PYPL
fell 1.48% to $68.01, and Ebang International Holdings Inc.
EBON
shares fell 2.71% to $2.87. NVIDIA Corp.
NVDA
declined 4.22% to $145.65, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
AMD
shed 1.48% to $63.32. In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF
BLOK
declined 1.79% to $14.97. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF
BITQ,
which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, shed 3.98% to $3.28. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
GBTC,
which tracks the Bitcoin market price, fell 2.34% to $8.14.
