Cardano leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post drops – MarketWatch

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Tuesday, with Cardano

ADAUSD

seeing the biggest move, sliding 0.91% to 26 cents. Seven additional currencies posted reductions Tuesday. Dogecoin

DOGEUSD

slid 0.90% to 7 cents, and Ethereum

ETHUSD

inched down 0.69% to $1,208.27.

Litecoin

LTCUSD

slid 0.69% to $69.54, while Polkadot

DOTUSD

slipped 0.51% to $4.50. Bitcoin

BTCUSD

inched down 0.39% to $16,755.30. Bitcoin Cash

BCHUSD

and Ripple

XRPUSD

rounded out the decreases for Tuesday, dropping 0.12% to $102.76 and 0.09% to 37 cents, respectively. On the other hand, Uniswap

UNIUSD

posted the only increase among the largest cryptos, rising 0.44% to $5.20. In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.

COIN

fell 5.72% to $33.46, while MicroStrategy Inc.

MSTR

dropped 3.66% to $156.72. Riot Blockchain Inc.

RIOT

shares declined 4.51% to $3.51, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

MARA

fell 5.11% to $3.44. Overstock.com Inc.

OSTK

fell 1.77% to $19.40, while Block Inc.

SQ

dropped 4.11% to $58.39 and Tesla Inc.

TSLA

dropped 6.50% to $115.14. PayPal Holdings Inc.

PYPL

fell 1.48% to $68.01, and Ebang International Holdings Inc.

EBON

shares fell 2.71% to $2.87. NVIDIA Corp.

NVDA

declined 4.22% to $145.65, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD

shed 1.48% to $63.32. In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

BLOK

declined 1.79% to $14.97. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

BITQ,

which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, shed 3.98% to $3.28. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

GBTC,

which tracks the Bitcoin market price, fell 2.34% to $8.14.

