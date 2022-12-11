Cardano (ADA) Falls 0%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Cardano (ADA) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the Distributed Software Platform has dropped 0.03% to $0.3130916099.

InvestorsObserver is giving Cardano a 23 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Cardano!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Cardano a low volatility rank of 23, placing it in the bottom 23% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

ADA’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Cardano price is in a good position going forward. With support near $0.311238286846698 and resistance near $0.314778832548679. This positions Cardano with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter