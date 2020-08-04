Carbondale Police Searching for Missing Mark O. Cooper & Abrahim Cooper

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) The City of Carbondale Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles. Mark O. Cooper, 14 years old and Abrahim Cooper, 16 years old, were last seen on 08-02-2020 at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the 600 block of West Owens Street in Carbondale. Mark is 5’07” tall, weighing 80 pounds, has gapped teeth and a scar on his forehead. Mark was last seen wearing a purple hoody and grey pants. Abrahim is 5’09” tall, weighing 160 pounds with chipped front teeth. Abrahim has short dread lock hair style and was last seen wearing a white shirt with rainbow lettering spelling “Kamala”, blue sweat pants and black shoes. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mark or Abrahim should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

