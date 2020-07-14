Carbondale Police Searching for Missing Juvenile Edgar E. Rivera

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) The City of Carbondale Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Edgar E. Rivera, age 15. Edgar was last seen on 07-10-2020 at 2:00 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Main Street. Rivera is described as about 5’08” tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Rivera sometimes wears glasses. Rivera is believed to be with another missing juvenile, Iziekiel Garner, and could be in the Carbondale area. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roberts should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

