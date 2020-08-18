Carbondale Police Investigating Homicide & Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) On 08-17-20 at approximately 3:34 p.m., City of Carbondale Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of North Almond Street in response to shots fired. No one was injured and no property was damaged as a result of the gunshots. The investigations revealed the incident is a result of an ongoing dispute between parties that are acquaintances. The suspect fled from the area in an older silver vehicle.

On 08-17-20 at approximately 6:22 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of North Robert A. Stalls Avenue in reference to additional shots fired. Officers found a gunshot victim and attempted life resuscitation measures. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. The victim is not being identified until next of kin notifications are complete. The suspects are described as four black males. They fled from the area in a black four door Dodge Charger. This shooting is related to the earlier shooting and involved the same acquaintances in the ongoing dispute. The investigations into both cases are currently active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website. Please help yourself, along with your county, its communities and the university campus by using these numbers if you witness, or have any information pertaining to, a crime. Cash rewards for information which leads to an arrest are also made anonymously. Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!

