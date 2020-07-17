Carbondale Police Investigating Armed Robbery at East College St.

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) On 07-15-2020 officers received a report of an armed robbery which occurred in the 400 block of East College Street on 07-12-2020 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Officers learned the victim was approached by the suspect, described as a black male about 16 years of age, 5’08” tall, weighing 160 pounds, with a short dreadlock hairstyle and wearing blue shorts. The suspect is described as having several tattoos, including one on his neck. The suspect, who was accompanied by two other black males, took property from the victim and displayed a handgun. The victim then fled the area. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200. The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website. Please help yourself, along with your county, its communities and the university campus by using these numbers if you witness, or have any information pertaining to, a crime. Cash rewards for information which leads to an arrest are also made anonymously. Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE