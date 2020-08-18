Carbondale Police Identified Homicide Victim as Jamonte Allison

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) The City of Carbondale Police Department is actively investigating the homicide from 08-17-20 that occurred in the 1000 block of North Robert A. Stalls Avenue as a result of an ongoing dispute amongst acquainted parties. The victim is identified as Jamonte Allison, 44 years old of Carbondale. Investigators are attempting to locate a dark color sport utility vehicle in addition to the black four door Dodge Charger that is related to the investigation. There is not any suspect information available for release at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.

