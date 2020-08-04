Carbondale Police Arrest Jaiir Crim for Motor Vehicle Theft & Unlawful Restraint

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) On 08-03-2020 at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers received a report of a male who was being held against his will in his vehicle by two suspects. Officers located the vehicle and stopped it in 1300 block of East Main Street. As officers interviewed the victim, the vehicle fled from the location of the stop. Officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed near the intersection of South Wall Street and East Park Street. The suspects fled the vehicle and officers captured one suspect, Jaiir Crim, 18 of Carbondale during a short foot chase. During the course of the investigation, a 17-year-old juvenile male from Carbondale was identified as a second suspect. Officer charged Crim with Motor Vehicle Theft, Unlawful Restraint, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude and No Valid License. Crim was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS. The investigation into the incident is continuing.

