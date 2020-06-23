Cape Coral Man Michael Diamond Claims $2 Million Jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Michael Diamond, of Cape Coral, claimed the $2 million jackpot from the JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY™ drawing held on March 24, 2020, using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Diamond chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,741,274.46. He purchased his jackpot-winning JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY with Combo Quick Pick ticket from Murphy USA, located at 1617 Del Prado Boulevard South in Cape Coral. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $2,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE