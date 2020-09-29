Canton, Ohio; Ronald E. Holt sentenced to 9 years for bank robbery after escape from correctional facility

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman announced today that Ronald E. Holt, age 54, of East Sparta, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge John R. Adams to 115 months imprisonment, three years supervised release and ordered to pay $8,180 in restitution after Holt pleaded guilty to bank robbery on September 1, 2020.

According to court documents, on January 7, 2020, Holt walked into a KeyBank branch in Canton and waited in line until being called to a teller window. At the window, Holt announced that “This is a robbery,” and demanded cash from the teller. Holt received $8,180 and left the bank. Holt committed this robbery shortly after escaping from the Stark Regional Community Correction Center earlier on the same day. Holt has a long criminal history, including multiple convictions for violent offenses and drug offenses in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Missouri.

This case was investigated by Special Agent Timothy Alvord, FBI and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Damoun Delaviz.

