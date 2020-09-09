Canton; Matthew Paul Slatzer enters guilty plea to illegal possession of a firearm

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman announced today that Matthew Paul Slatzer, 36, of Canton has entered a plea of guilty to one charge of possession of a firearm by a person with a domestic violence conviction.

“This guilty plea will serve as an important reminder of the serious consequences of domestic violence,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to do everything possible to prohibit firearms possession by those, like this defendant, who are prohibited under federal law due to a prior domestic violence conviction.”

According to the indictment filed in this matter, On February 2, 2020, the Canton Police Department responded to a call at a bar for an intoxicated male with a gun inside the establishment. The indictment alleges that Slatzer knowingly possessed a .38 caliber revolver. Slatzer is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction on October 29, 2010.

Slatzer is scheduled to be sentenced on December 17, 2020 before Judge Donald C. Nugent.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Canton Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Toni Beth Schnellinger Feisthamel.

