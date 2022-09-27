Can’t recommend Adani stocks on institutional basis, but can be on radar of individual investors: Dilip Bhat

“It is difficult to recommend the stock on an institutional basis, but on a personal individual level, when one thinks about investing in these stocks and take more of a broader call rather than of a company specific call and also because of some of the things they have been doing of late, one can give a huge positive tick mark for them,” saysMarket excitement is event driven and has been playing out for some time. But the challenge always remains that gas prices themselves have been pretty volatile whether it is CNG or LPG. One has to be sure that one is really not caught on the wrong side. Also important is the availability of gas.

But having said this, all these gas stock companies are the ones which have got a very sticky annuity top line and the profitability which is only likely to grow in the near future. That makes it very attractive on a longer term basis. These are ever-green stocks in a portfolio.

The question is at what price do you buy from the current level and whether you should buy some of these. I would think so, on a very gradual basis, on a longer term.

Do you think the market setup is now ripe for some kind of a sharpish adjustment? FIIs have started selling. Technically there has been a bit of a challenge; earning season is round the corner, Indian markets have outperformed and given the valuation and technicals, how are flows moving? Could we be in for a month of volatile trade with a downward bias?



I would completely agree on this. There are too many moving parts in the market. While we are definitely focussed on India, the larger picture is the US and then what is happening in Europe and then the emerging markets. Just to take an example, even if the rupee goes from 80 to 89 or 90 and the other currencies perform still worse, we can always say that the Indian rupee has performed much better, India is in a much better position.



But in absolute terms, it is still a hit. I am not saying that the rupee will touch 89-90; I am just giving a scenario. In the order of priority, the US, Europe and within emerging markets, the valuations are not very cheap at the moment. All those things are playing out and things are a bit too complicated at the moment because one has to raise the interest rate, contain inflation and the rupee depreciation further accentuates the inflation. It is not that easy.

Once in three-four years, we come across such a phase where you have to bear with it. This is what the market is going through and it results in a lot of turbulence in the market volatility. But at the end of it, we all feel very confident that this government is doing everything to reinforce the confidence of the domestic as well as international investors and that is what is more important the way they are handling the situation.

So all said and done, gradually India will come back and busk in the limelight but in the intervening period, we have to face the volatility and that would be a little more painful.

Is the market pricing in all the concerns for ? The impact of capex, impact of windfall tax, markdowns in their entire Jio platform investments?



The market is pricing a lot of those factors and most important is that the capital intensity of the overall for the company only seems to be intensifying for the time being despite the fact that they have been able to raise very good money although it becomes more challenging for all of us to value the parts of the business.

I always say that even for a consumer centric business like Jio, they have succeeded in disrupting the business very successfully but at the end of it, to earn something to make a reasonable return out of the business is something which everybody is watching very keenly for. How they make that particular return ratios look very healthy remains a challenge.

It does not appear that it is going to be healthy in the near time or in the foreseeable future. What really matters as far as Reliance is concerned is that because of the weightage in the index, one has to buy it but otherwise valuing this stock is never easy.





How will the index go higher when Reliance is looking jammed, is getting completely bashed on fears of global outsourcing concerns and feeling the overhang of the merger? They account for about 30-35% of the index.



It is not easy to fathom how the index can really emerge from this scenario but over the years, we have understood that the market has an uncanny knack of really surprising everyone and know that the outcome would still be bullish.

How it happens and the way it happens always remains within the realms of speculation and possibilities for us. But some of the heavyweights are facing a very daunting task but within that, IT is much more very sweetly placed because all the concerns about the volume growth becoming weak, may be a price cut in their services – those have been priced but the very solid tailwind by way of rupee depreciation is going to provide them a very good resilience.

So on a risk return basis, it seems the IT sector can really give a good outperformance over six to 12 months.

In this decline would you buy Adani Group of companies?



Good question but not very easy to answer.

It is difficult to recommend the stock on an institutional basis, but on a personal individual level, when one thinks about investing in these stocks and take more of a broader call rather than of a company specific call and also because of some of the things they have been doing of late, one can give a huge positive tick mark for them.

Even some of the businesses that they have got into will really pay off in the long run. I would say that on a personal level, I would look at some of these companies but if one were to recommend some of these stocks, it becomes very difficult to justify in terms of the valuations, profitability, leverage etc. Some of the factors are not very known or even if known, are very difficult to decipher as to how to view them. So, it is not an easy thing to say but it certainly can be on the radar of the investors.

