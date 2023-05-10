Candicci’s Restaurant – Mother’s Day Dinner Buffet

Candicci’s Restaurant, Ballwin, MO – Mother’s Day Dinner Buffet – May 14, 2023

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri, released their Mother’s Dinner Buffet menu for 2023.

St. Louis Restaurant Review picked up the content and published an article today. We encourage you to read the article to see this event’s details.

Candicci’s has been serving holiday buffets for more than 40 years. They continue the tradition with this year’s new menu items that will undoubtedly impress any mother.

Address and phone:

100 Holloway Road

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: +1 636-220-8989