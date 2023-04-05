Candicci’s Restaurant – Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet – 2023

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, MO, has released its Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet menu for 2023.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has released its menu for their historic Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet for 2023. They have been offering an Easter Brunch Buffet for over 40 years, and it has become a family tradition, including three generations. Reservations are highly recommended because this event sells out each year.

CLICK for more information published in St. Louis Restaurant Review or to make reservations, call 636-220-8989.

Additionally, Candicci’s released its live music schedule for April 2023, featuring popular local entertainers that customers love and frequent Candicci’s regularly for entertainment.

This upcoming weekend will be a big weekend at Candicci’s with these two events.

Address and phone:

100 Holloway Rd

Ballwin, MO 63017

Phone: 636-220-8989