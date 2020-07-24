Candicci’s Restaurant, Ballwin, MO, Cardinals Watch Party July 24th

Candicci's Pizza - Picture NOT for public use without permission.

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri Announce Cardinals Watch Party for July 24th

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant announced their Cardinals Watch Party for tonight, July 24th, featuring live music featuring Anthony Clark, and the following menu specials:

  • 50% Discount on All Appetizers
  • Drink Specials – $5 Per Glass for House Wine – $4 Margaritas – $3 Draft and Bottled Beer

Tomorrow, Saturday, July 25th live music is provided by The Convertibles with Selena.

For those that prefer online order, pickup or delivery keep in mind that Candicci’s is known for their pizza’s.  Some regard it as the best pizza in St. Louis.

Candicci’s is located at:

100 Holloway Rd
Ballwin, Missouri 63011
Call (636) 220-8989

Share
31 mins ago

Recent Posts

El Paso Police Arrested Jonathan Jay Oneal for leaving Husky to Perish in Heat

El Paso, TX (STL.News) 26 –year old Jonathan Jay Oneal was arrested yesterday and charged with Cruelty…

31 mins ago

Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Kenneth Wayne Stewart in Homicide

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been…

40 mins ago

Nashville Police Charged Brandon Hayes with Vehicular Homicide

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Fatal crash investigators charged Brandon Hayes, 33, with vehicular homicide by intoxication for Friday’s…

43 mins ago

Nashville Juvenile Crime Task Force Arrests 5 Young Men & Seize 8 Guns

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Juvenile Crime Task Force officers Thursday night seized eight guns, two of them stolen (one…

47 mins ago

Long Beach Police Investigating Traffic Fatality at Anaheim St. & Magnolia Avenue

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) On July 23, 2020 at approximately 10:40 pm, Long Beach Police Officers responded…

51 mins ago

Richmond Police Sought Suspect in Several Commercial Robberies

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify the suspect in the attached photos…

51 mins ago