Candicci’s Restaurant, Ballwin, MO, Cardinals Watch Party July 24th

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri Announce Cardinals Watch Party for July 24th

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant announced their Cardinals Watch Party for tonight, July 24th, featuring live music featuring Anthony Clark, and the following menu specials:

50% Discount on All Appetizers

Drink Specials – $5 Per Glass for House Wine – $4 Margaritas – $3 Draft and Bottled Beer

Tomorrow, Saturday, July 25th live music is provided by The Convertibles with Selena.

For those that prefer online order, pickup or delivery keep in mind that Candicci’s is known for their pizza’s. Some regard it as the best pizza in St. Louis.

Candicci’s is located at:

100 Holloway Rd

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Call (636) 220-8989