Candicci’s, Ballwin, COVID-19 Fund Raising Campaign to Feed Healthcare Workers

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar would like to provide an update regarding their COVID-19 Coronavirus Fund Raising Campaign that is posted on GoFundMe. To date Candicci’s has raised more than $700, which is used to purchase food that will be donated to health care workers across the St Louis region.

Candicci’s would like to express their sincere appreciation to a local business man, who requested to remain anonymous, donated enough money to feed 60 health care workers at Missouri Baptist Hospital. Candicci’s will be feeding workers at Missouri Baptist, Mercy, Policeman and more with the funds donated. Candicci’s is committed to continue providing updates and expressing appreciation to those donors. Candicci’s has a long history of helping raise money to help those in need. They are back helping give back to the community.

The following people donated on GoFundMe:

Amy Heeger – no mistake, she has given twice very generously

Jim Rigas

Tami Short

K Burton

Zenobia Perry

Anonymous

Mary Lewis

Chuck & Christy Bobbitt

Barbara Vanderbeek

Terri Zamarripa

Amy Heeger

Contributions raised thus far is sincerely appreciated. However, for those that can afford to donate, please consider to help everybody in the chain feed the health care workers. The appreciation expressed by the workers and sincerely and greatly appreciated. If you can’t afford to donate, they understand and wish the best for everybody.

Additionally, they recently announced their Easter Family Special.

Candicci’s Easter Family Special Menu

Choice of 2 entrees:

Sliced Top Round of Roast Beef

Honey Baked Ham

Roasted Pork Loin (in Apricot or Raspberry Glaze)

Chicken Breast (Parmesan, Piccata, Or Marsala sauce)

Choice of 2 sides:

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Italian Fried New Potatoes

Roasted Vegetables

Italian Green Beans

Spaghetti Bolognese

Mac and Cheese

All orders come with the following:

Toasted Ravioli

Famous House Salad

Bread and Butter

Warm Baked Pie

Easter Family Special Price of $75 + Tax – Add an additional person for $18.75

Call (636) 220-8989 or visit their website.