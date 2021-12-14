Candicci’s Annual Customer Appreciation Party, Wednesday, December 15th

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has been serving authentic Italian cuisines to the St. Louis region for more than 40 years and has provided catering services to some of the most respected and most prominent companies in the area.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 15th, the staff and management is displaying their appreciation with its Annual Customer Appreciation Party, which offers:

Live Music Featuring “The Convertibles”

Complimentary Appetizers from 5:30 to 7:30

Happy Hour All Night

Purchase $100 of Gift Certificates in any increment and receive a FREE $15 Certificate

This is always one of the best party’s in town for the holiday season. Everybody is invited.

Location:

Candicci’s Restarurant and Bar

100 Holloway Rd

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: +1 636-220-8989

Email: [email protected]