Candicci’s Annual Customer Appreciation Party, Wednesday, December 15th
BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has been serving authentic Italian cuisines to the St. Louis region for more than 40 years and has provided catering services to some of the most respected and most prominent companies in the area.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 15th, the staff and management is displaying their appreciation with its Annual Customer Appreciation Party, which offers:
- Live Music Featuring “The Convertibles”
- Complimentary Appetizers from 5:30 to 7:30
- Happy Hour All Night
- Purchase $100 of Gift Certificates in any increment and receive a FREE $15 Certificate
This is always one of the best party’s in town for the holiday season. Everybody is invited.
Location:
Candicci’s Restarurant and Bar
100 Holloway Rd
Ballwin, Missouri 63011
Phone: +1 636-220-8989
Email: [email protected]