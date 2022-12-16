Canadian risk analytics firm Greifenberg Digital files for $15M US IPO

designer491 Canadian fintech Greifenberg Digital (GDLT) has filed to raise up to $15M through a direct offering of its shares on the US market. Greifenberg said in a filing that it intends to offer up to 3M shares at the assumed price of $5 per share, a number that could likely change. Shares will be offered by management on behalf of the company on a “best efforts” basis, with no underwriter involved. Investors can subscribe to the offering by filling out an application attached to the prospectus. The offer will be completed 180 days from the date of the prospectus provided the company raises at least $10M. If it does not, subscribers to the offering will have their subscription price refunded. Based in British Columbia, Greifenberg is developing risk analytics for emerging fixed income markets, focusing first on Chinese corporate bond market. The company plans to expand to include Australia and emerging corporate bond markets in South America and Asia. For more IPO news, check out SA’s IPO News page.