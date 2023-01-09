Canada said to buy F-35 fighter jets for C$19 billion

RayOneMedia/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Canada on Monday announced plans to buy 88 F-35 combat jets made by Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Bloomberg News reported. The procurement comes after a politically controversial effort to update the country’s aging fleet.The cost is set at 19 billion Canadian dollars, or more than $14 billion. Deliveries will start in 2026 with four aircraft. Additional shipments are planned for a six- to eight-year period, with the full fleet being operational by 2034.