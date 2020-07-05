Canada reaffirms unwavering support to Venezuelan people on Venezuela’s Independence Day

Ottawa, Ontario (STL.News) Global Affairs Canada – The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

“On Venezuela’s Independence Day, Canada reaffirms its unwavering support to the Venezuelan people as they fight to restore their democratic and human rights.

“Canada continues to work within the family of democracies in the Americas and with partners around the world to end the suffering in Venezuela and bring a peaceful transition to democracy, which follows the Venezuelan constitution and includes free and fair elections.

“Together, we must end the human tragedy in Venezuela and ensure that Venezuelans can once again live in the democracy they deserve.”

