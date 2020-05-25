Canada News: Statement in celebration of Africa Day

Ottawa, Ontario (STL.News) Global Affairs Canada – The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade; and the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, today issued the following statement:

“Today, Canada joins the African Union in celebrating Africa Day, and takes this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to further deepening our relationships with the diverse and dynamic nations of Africa.

“Africa is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. With shared priorities including investing in sustainable economies that benefit everyone, Canada sees the diverse nations in Africa as important trading partners, and we are keen to strengthen these connections.

“Canada also continues to work together with our African partners on efforts such as Silencing the Guns, a campaign against war and conflict; supporting women’s empowerment in peace and security; building resilience against climate change; and mitigating the consequences of the current pandemic on vulnerable people, especially women and girls.

“Now more than ever, the African Union’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful Africa reminds us that by working together, we will overcome the extraordinary challenges that we currently face.

“We look forward to building on our strong relationships with African nations to create prosperity for both Canadians and Africans alike.

“On this 57th anniversary of the creation of the Organization of African Unity, succeeded by the African Union, we wish a very happy Africa Day to all.”

