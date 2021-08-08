Canada News: Announcement – Support of Families

Canada News: Minister Hussen and Minister Squires to make a major announcement on support for families

Canada (STL.News) The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen, will announce how the Government of Canada is supporting families in Manitoba. He will be joined by Manitoba’s Minister of Families, Rochelle Squires. They will be accompanied by the Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, Jim Carr, and Manitoba’s Minister of Finance, Scott Fielding.

