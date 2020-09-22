Canada Invests in Clean Energy Projects in the Northwest Territories

Inuvik, Northwest Territories Natural Resources Canada (STL.News) As Canada’s North continues to experience the impacts of climate change, many Indigenous communities have identified clean, reliable energy as key to a resilient future. This is why the Government of Canada is investing in clean energy projects across the territories, so that, together, we can work to achieve Canada’s commitment to transition Indigenous communities away from diesel by 2030 while prioritizing reconciliation, self-determination, and community-led clean energy projects.

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, today announced over $8 million for eight community-led clean energy projects in the Northwest Territories that will support communities to build a cleaner future by reducing their reliance on diesel fuel for heat and power while creating jobs.

These investments are:

$184,000 to Inuvialuit Regional Corporation to promote energy literacy in the community, renew Inuvialuit dialect and culture, and promote cross-generational learning between Elders and youth on traditional practices, language and sustainability;

$797,000 to the Arctic Energy Alliance to build community capacity and energy literacy to support and direct their local Community Energy Planning process;

$1.7 million to the Town of Inuvik to install a biomass heating system to replace the diesel boilers that are currently used for heat and provide freeze protection for the municipal water reservoir;

$2.6 million to the Tulita Land Corporation to install biomass boilers to heat seven municipal buildings and to establish a forest-based value chain to produce wood chips to fuel the boilers;

$500,000 to the Deline Got’ine Government to create a community energy plan that will increase energy efficiency and reduce diesel use, generate local green jobs, introduce a 30kWh solar system for the community’s Grey Goose Lodge hotel and respond to increasingly limited access to the winter road; and

$2.25 million to Nihtat Energy Ltd for three projects aimed at replacing diesel-fueled boilers with biomass-heating systems in six public buildings and engaging with Aklavik and other Gwich’in communities in the Northwest Territories to test methods of integrating renewables into isolated grids while maintaining Indigenous participation and building community knowledge on energy planning processes.

The first four projects are funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program. This six-year, $220-million program aims to reduce reliance on diesel in rural and remote communities by deploying and demonstrating renewable energy, encouraging energy efficiency and building local skills and capacity. It is part of the Government of Canada’s Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, a more than $180-billion investment over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

The fifth project is funded through Impact Canada’s Indigenous Off-diesel Initiative, a $20-million initiative aimed at generating new opportunities by reducing diesel reliance in remote Indigenous communities. Developed in collaboration with Indigenous Clean Energy Social Enterprise and the Pembina Institute, the initiative will support communities to develop ambitious clean energy plans and to break ground on their first clean energy projects.

Nihtat Energy Ltd.’s projects are funded through the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program and the Indigenous Off-diesel Initiative.

Canada believes in building a clean energy future for all Canadians. By working together, we are building healthier, greener and more energy-resilient communities for future generations.

