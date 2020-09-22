Canada Federal Government provides support for child care in Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta (STL.News) The Government of Canada has been working closely with provinces and territories, including Alberta, to ensure all families have access to affordable and high quality child care. The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges, including temporary closures and loss of critical revenue from placement fees, which have put the sector at risk.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development announced that the Government of Alberta will receive $72 million of the $625 million in federal support for Canada’s child care sector to help ensure that safe and sufficient child care is available to support parents’ gradual return to work. This funding is in addition to the $45 million Alberta is receiving through the 2020-21 Canada-Alberta Early Learning and Child Care Bilateral Agreement to support child care programs and services for Alberta families.

Along with the agreements under the Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework, the Safe Restart funding means the Government of Canada will invest nearly $1.2 billion to support child care in 2020-2021, the largest federal child care investment in history.

This investment through the Safe Restart Agreement will help address the key priorities agreed upon by Canada’s First Ministers for the safe restart of Canada’s economy over the next six to eight months.

