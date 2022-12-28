Can top housing finance companies bounce back after a tepid year?

The year 2022 has remained subdued for shares of top housing finance companies. However, select smaller players have witnessed a significant rise in their share prices.On BSE, there are 13 listed housing finance companies with a market cap of over Rs 250 crore. Stocks like Star Housing Finance and SRG Housing Finance have surged about 130% and 53%, respectively in 2022. While industry leader HDFC gained just 3%. Meanwhile, LIC Housing Finance jumped 12%, shows data from ACE Equity.According to Trendlyne, the top housing finance stocks can see a good upside. Take a look: