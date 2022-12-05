Can the crypto market recover? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Sees 260% Price Increase, IMPT.io (IMPT) Trending with – Bitcoinist

Here are two newcomers with potential 10x gains: trailblazing trading platform Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently in Phase 2 of its presale with 260% gains recorded, and IMPT.io (IMPT), a fast-moving, eco-friendly carbon offset program also in prelaunch. Read on for more on the excitement surrounding these two up-and-coming companies.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has the power for 60x returns

Imagine crowdfunding and VC markets open to the many, not the few. That’s the brilliant and simple premise behind Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), and here’s how it works. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) intends to mint new startups as NFTs, which are then fractionalized and made available to smaller investors for as low as $1 as a form of crowdfunding.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) thoroughly vets all new business ventures, and investors are further protected by a “fill or kill” mechanism that returns all monies in the event of an unsuccessful funding target. Additional security measures include a phased release program for tokens (which are locked for a year), a ten-year lock on the liquidity pool to ensure no rug pull, and a smart contract fully audited by Solid Proof.

Holders of Orbeon Protocol’s token, ORBN, enjoy a range of additional benefits, including governance rights, staking opportunities, discounts and rewards on trading fees, priority access to new funding rounds, and the chance to be part of an exclusive investor group. ORBN tokens power Orbeon Protocol’s ecosystem.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also offers extensive advantages to companies seeking finance. They benefit from quick, simple, and efficient access to funding plus, the ability to build dynamic relationships with investors by offering rewards and equity-based NFTs.

After a successful Phase 1 presale, Orbeon Protocol Phase 2 recently launched at $0.014. It’s already generating significant interest – and that looks easily achievable when you learn that some analysts are already speculating on a launch price of $0.24.



IMPT.io (IMPT) ups the ante

IMPT.io (IMPT) is one of the more interesting new players in the crypto market. Reflecting a growing awareness and interest in green issues, IMPT.io (IMPT) offers an affiliate shopping program that helps people offset their carbon emissions.

Many consumers, businesses, governments, and social organizations – especially in the younger demographic – accept the urgent need to do something about climate change. Meanwhile, savvy retailers realize they can increase their market share by showcasing their eco-friendly credentials. And the clever thing about IMPT.io (IMPT) is that it helps all the aforementioned parties to achieve their goals.

IMPT.io successfully concluded its Presale1 at $0.018. Some three weeks into Presale2 at $0.023, IMPT.io (IMPT) is already over 50% allocated – and that at a time when cryptos are supposed to be enduring a difficult outlook.

IMPT.io (IMPT) has an amazing group of affiliates, and it’s adding more big names every day. If you’re not impressed by a list that includes the likes of Disney, Kayak, Lego, Macy’s, River Island, Samsung, and many more, you should be! Backed by those household names, buoyed by successful presales, and proactively targeting an increasingly important and relevant sector, we think eco-friendly IMPT.io (IMPT) could easily reach a 10x return on launch.

Successful presales are often the precursor to spectacular post-launch returns. Given the success of their initial prelaunch offerings, we think there’s every chance that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and IMPT.io (IMPT) can both easily achieve potential 10x gains – perhaps even more in the case of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.