Can Paytm take a U-turn from current levels? Nitin Raheja of Julius Baer Wealth Advisors answers

ET Now: What are your expectations from , going forward?

Nitin Raheja: One caution should be, and we have seen from the US experience that ultimately, it is fundamentals, which drive a stock price, corporate actions can only in the short term give you some short-term trigger, but if your fundamental story falls in place, stock prices will follow through and I think that is where managements need to balance out their short term concerns with clearly the long-term game plan that they have for their business.

ET Now: Do you think HCL’s commentary can perhaps be extended to what we are likely to hear from the other IT majors, or at least that is what the market seems to be fearing?

Nitin Raheja: It is difficult to take a call whether it is going to be much more broad based. I think that over a time, each of the IT majors has evolved and created their own strategy for growth and so on and so forth. I mean we have already seen, for example, in the quarterly numbers that went by the differentiated strategies have seen different growth numbers for all the top IT majors and so on and so forth.

One can necessarily extrapolate what one IT major has said for the rest of the sector, but importantly, the broader trend clearly is that there is a lot of nervousness with regard to the US economy, and whether we are going to hit a soft landing or soft recession or full-blown recession and that means that any incremental news flow, especially at valuations where they stand, is always going to see some element of nervous selling and I think that is what we are seeing at the present moment.

ET Now: Wanted to get in your take on the entire capital goods space. also came out with their analyst call highlights, and they were talking about the continued capex spend by public and private sectors driving growth, supply chain challenges do remain, but they are talking about their overall margins continuing to remain fairly robust. Yesterday you had L&T, quoting at close to its all-time high as market cap crossing three lakh crore mark, there clearly seems to be a lot of momentum in this space. So how are you playing it?



Nitin Raheja: Clearly we are seeing the capex space doing very well. We have not seen private capex as of yet come into play. We have seen big announcements like we have seen announcements by different large groups, whether it is the Adanis or the Tatas and so on and so forth having large project announcements, but we have not seen that yet flow through into the balance sheet or the order books of some of the private capex players, but clearly, public spending or government spending has been driving it so far.

Interestingly we are also seeing a lot of mid-level companies who are almost operating at close to peak capacity utilisations getting into a capex mode. So I think capex players are having it good and once the large order starts also flowing in I think this is a cycle which will continue over the next few years.

The entire PLI mechanism that the government has put in place for different industries is also fuelling this capex boom, and I think the only issue is that if you look at any of the capex and engineering goods players their valuations are close to all-time highs as such, but I think that is really reflective of the fact that over the next few years whether it is the order book or growth cycle is most visible for this particular segment of the market.

ETNOW: I guess that is where the inflation adjustment is over, you have already seen a softening in some of the agri-commodities and soft commodities and also now it seems at least even the RBI governor himself the other day on the sidelines of the MPC commentary was highlighting as to how he actually sees rural demand picking up. So clearly FMCG seems like a decent hiding place for now.

Nitin Raheja: Absolutely. What happens, with inflation, is that the bottom end of the pyramid and the mid-end of the pyramid which gets most affected. The top of the pyramid has the propensity and the savings, which do not really impede their lifestyle a lot. So when you see inflation starting to wear off, the entire fast-moving consumer durable pack where you have smaller ticket sizes and which are more quasi 50% rural plays should start coming back.

And these are sectors which have done nothing over the last one, 1-1.5 years when we had started seeing inflation move up. So I think you will start seeing that come back and probably again if we reach thanks to the inflation cooling-off if we believe that top of the interest rate cycle is also achieved then you will probably see the PSU bank pack doing very well because they were carrying large investment books which were negatively impacted by rising interest rates and could benefit whenever interest rates start falling, and markets probably do the discounting far in advance. So I think yes, so the contra-inflation trade is starting to play off now.

