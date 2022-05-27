Campo: Eric Tyler Oxenham Sentenced for Robbing

Two-Time Bank Robber, Eric Tyler Oxenham Sentenced to 48 Months in Custody

(STL.News) Eric Tyler Oxenham was sentenced in federal court today to 48 months in prison for robbing two San Diego banks in 2021 and violating the conditions of supervised release arising out of a prior conviction for felon in possession of a firearm. Oxenham received a sentence of 41 months on the bank robberies and 18 months on the supervised release revocation, with 7 months to run consecutive to the bank robbery sentence, for a total of 48 months.

Oxenham pleaded guilty on February 2, 2022, admitting that he robbed the banks by presenting demand notes that threatened the tellers. He was apprehended by police officers after he fled the second robbery.

In his plea agreement, Oxenham admitted that, on September 24, 2021, he entered the California Bank and Trust, located at 1024 Graves Avenue in El Cajon, approached a teller and passed a demand note to the teller, which read, “Put 50’s and 100’s in the bag.” The teller provided Oxenham with approximately $432.00. Oxenham left the bank on foot, and ultimately fled the scene in a white rental car.

Oxenham also admitted that, on September 30, 2021, he entered a U.S. Bank, located at 610 W. Washington Street in San Diego, approached a teller, and presented the teller with a demand note. The note read, in sum and substance, “This is a robbery. Put the money in the envelope.” In response to Defendant’s demands, the victim bank teller provided Defendant with approximately $1,608.00 before Defendant then left the bank on foot.

Investigators used nearby residential surveillance footage to identify the getaway vehicle, and ultimately Oxenham, who was arrested pursuant to a warrant on October 27, 2021.

“Bank robberies are serious crimes that undermine the banking system and strike fear in bank staff and customers,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “Thanks to our law enforcement partners, justice was served in this case and our community is safer.” Grossman commended the prosecutors, FBI agents and San Diego Police Department officers who handled this matter.

“The San Diego FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force is committed to combatting violence on our streets and keeping our communities safe,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy. “This sentence should serve as notice to anyone who believes they are free to commit crime without consequences – the FBI and our partners at the San Diego Police Department and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will utilize all available investigative resources to bring criminals to justice.”

DEFENDANT Case Number 22mj300

Eric Tyler Oxenham Age: 27 Campo, CA

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Interference with Commerce by Robbery – Title 18, U.S.C., Section 1951(a)

Maximum penalty: 20 years’ imprisonment and $250,000 fine

AGENCY

Federal Bureau of Investigations

San Diego Police Department

*The charges and allegations contained in an indictment or complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This case is the result of the ongoing efforts of the Violent Crime and Human Trafficking (VCHT) Section. Formed in 2019, the VCHT is tasked with leading collaborations between federal and local law enforcement in the investigation and prosecution of cases involving violent crimes, firearms and gang cases; sex trafficking and child exploitation; civil rights, and labor trafficking.

The VCHT Section oversees the Southern District of California Coordinators for Project Safe Neighborhoods, Human Trafficking, and Project Safe Childhood. The VCHT Section also provides federal prosecutors to the downtown San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force-Gang Group, the North County Gang Task Force, and the East County Gang Task Force.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today