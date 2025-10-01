The Camp Chef Explorer 2 Burner Stove is your all-in-one outdoor cooking companion, designed for camping, tailgating, backyard barbecues, and more. Built with rugged durability and versatile features, it transforms any outdoor adventure into a gourmet cooking experience.

The Original Camp Cooking System

This isn’t just a stove—it’s the foundation of a modular outdoor kitchen. With Camp Chef’s original cooking system, you can customize your setup by adding accessories like BBQ grill boxes, professional griddles, reversible cast iron grills, or even artisan pizza ovens. Create the perfect cooking station that fits your needs.

A Fully Modular Cooking System

What makes the Explorer truly stand out is its modular versatility. Designed to fit Camp Chef’s 14-inch system accessories, you can customize your setup however you like:

Add a BBQ grill box for authentic smoky flavor

for authentic smoky flavor Attach a professional flat top griddle for pancakes and bacon

for pancakes and bacon Use a cast iron grill for perfect searing

for perfect searing Or go bold with an artisan pizza oven to bring wood-fired pizzas to camp

This flexibility turns one stove into an entire outdoor cooking station, tailored exactly to your taste.