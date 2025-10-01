The Camp Chef Explorer 2 Burner Stove is your all-in-one outdoor cooking companion, designed for camping, tailgating, backyard barbecues, and more. Built with rugged durability and versatile features, it transforms any outdoor adventure into a gourmet cooking experience.
The Original Camp Cooking System
This isn’t just a stove—it’s the foundation of a modular outdoor kitchen. With Camp Chef’s original cooking system, you can customize your setup by adding accessories like BBQ grill boxes, professional griddles, reversible cast iron grills, or even artisan pizza ovens. Create the perfect cooking station that fits your needs.
A Fully Modular Cooking System
What makes the Explorer truly stand out is its modular versatility. Designed to fit Camp Chef’s 14-inch system accessories, you can customize your setup however you like:
- Add a BBQ grill box for authentic smoky flavor
- Attach a professional flat top griddle for pancakes and bacon
- Use a cast iron grill for perfect searing
- Or go bold with an artisan pizza oven to bring wood-fired pizzas to camp
This flexibility turns one stove into an entire outdoor cooking station, tailored exactly to your taste.
Patented High-Performance Burners
Equipped with two patented aluminum burners, each producing 30,000 BTUs of powerful blue flame heat, the Explorer delivers fast and efficient cooking. If the flame turns yellow, simply adjust the burner’s air vent for optimal performance.
Fits 14″ System Accessories
Look for the Camp Chef blue flame logo on accessories to ensure compatibility. This stove works with both single-burner and double-burner add-ons, giving you the flexibility to grill, fry, bake, or sear with ease.
Easy Outdoor Cooking
With 448 square inches of cooking space, a 3-sided windscreen, and appliance-style heat control knobs, cooking outdoors has never been easier. Whether you’re preparing breakfast at camp, frying fish at the lake, or grilling for friends at a tailgate, this stove makes it simple.
Perfect for Any Occasion
Camping Trips – Cook hearty meals for the whole family at the campsite.
Tailgating Parties – Fire it up before the game and serve hot, fresh food right in the parking lot.
Backyard Gatherings – Keep the heat outside in summer and enjoy outdoor feasts with friends.
Hunting or Fishing Trips – Fry up your fresh catch on the spot.
Emergency Preparedness – A reliable stove when the power goes out.
Camp Chef Quality You Can Trust
For decades, Camp Chef has been a leader in outdoor cooking gear, and the Explorer 2 Burner Stove is a perfect example of why. Built to withstand rugged use, yet easy enough for anyone to handle, it’s a stove that blends strength, simplicity, and innovation.
Customer Reviews
This stove is amazing for camping! Super easy to use and heats up fast. The burners are strong, and I love that I can add a griddle on top. Perfect for family trips.
Excellent value for the money. The build is solid, and the propane lasts a long time. I’ve even used it for deep frying, and it worked flawlessly.
Keeps my kitchen cool in the summer because I can cook outside. Great flame control and plenty of cooking space. Definitely recommend it for outdoor cooking.
Easy to set up, came fully assembled, and works really well. I mostly use one burner at a time, but both work great. Only thing is it’s a little heavy to move around, but that also makes it very sturdy.