Cameron Hayes of Raleigh Indicted on Child Pornography Charges

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment today charging a Raleigh man with three counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the indictment, Cameron Hayes, 33, allegedly received at least three images containing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The indictment further alleges that on January 7, 2020, Hayes was found to be in possession of digital media containing images and videos involving minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

If convicted, Hayes faces a statutory minimum sentence of 5 years’ imprisonment and a maximum sentence of up to 20 years per count. He also would face up to a lifetime of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Raleigh Police Department are investigating the case. Assistant United States Attorney Jake D. Pugh is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE