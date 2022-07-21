Winner Man, Cameron Fanning Sentenced for Firearm Charges

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Winner, South Dakota, man convicted of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm was sentenced on July 19, 2022, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Cameron Fanning, age 24, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, forfeiture of the firearm, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Fanning was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 14, 2021. He pled guilty on April 28, 2022.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on August 6, 2021, in Mission, South Dakota. On that date, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services responded to a report of an individual driving erratically.

Law enforcement made contact with the lone male occupant. The occupant fled the scene, which led to his arrest and search of the vehicle, where a handgun was located in the vehicle. Fanning had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, making it illegal for him to possess firearms.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Abby Roesler prosecuted the case.

Fanning was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today