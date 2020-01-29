Camden County Man Carlos Perez Admits Role In Camden Drug Trafficking Organization

(STL.News) – A member of a Camden drug-trafficking organization pleaded guilty today to distributing significant amounts of illegal drugs in Camden, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Carlos Perez, 46, of Pennsauken, New Jersey, admitted his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that was based on the 500 block of Pine Street in Camden; he pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, crack cocaine, fentanyl and powder cocaine.

Twelve other members of the drug-trafficking conspiracy – Ronnie Lopez, Nelson Salcedo, Paul Salcedo, Waldemar Garcia, William Carrillo, Elisa Rivera, Ramon Velez, Naeem Sadler, Jasmin Velez, Jameel Byng, Kaliel Johnson, and David Velez – previously have pleaded guilty in this case. The charges against six other defendants remain pending.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Members of the drug-trafficking organization sold heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and fentanyl – in and around Camden. An investigation led by the FBI used surveillance tactics, confidential informants, consensual recordings, over 40 controlled drug purchases, record checks, a GPS vehicle tracker, and several court-authorized wiretaps to uncover the operations of the Camden drug-trafficking organization.

The count to which Perez pleaded guilty carries a mandatory penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of a life in prison, and a $10 million fine. His sentencing is scheduled for May 4, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI’s South Jersey Violent Offender and Gang Task Force, South Jersey Resident Agency, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael T. Harpster in Philadelphia; the Camden County Police Department, under the direction of Chief Joseph Wysocki; the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Acting Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer; the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, under the direction of Sheriff Gilbert L. Wilson; the Cherry Hill Police Department, under the direction of Chief William P. Monaghan; and the N.J. State Police, under the direction of Col. Patrick J. Callahan, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty pleas. He also thanked the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Department of Homeland Security for their assistance.

This case is being conducted under the auspices of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sara A. Aliabadi and Patrick C. Askin of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Camden.

For the six defendants whose charges remain pending, the charges and allegations are merely accusations, and they are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Defense counsel: Teri Lodge Esq., Marlton, New Jersey

