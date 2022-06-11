Camden: Christopher Vasquez Admits Role as Supervisor

Camden Man, Christopher Vasquez Admits Role as Supervisor in Camden Drug Trafficking Organization

(STL.News) A Camden man admitted his role as a shift supervisor of a drug trafficking organization and conspiring to distribute over one kilogram of heroin, over 280 grams of crack, and unspecified amounts of cocaine and fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Christopher Vasquez, 31, of Camden, pleaded guilty on June 9, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb in Camden federal court to his role as a shift supervisor and manager in a drug trafficking conspiracy that was based on the 400-500 block of Pine Street in Camden.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court

Vazquez admitted that he operated as a “shift manager” in the drug-trafficking organization, supervising and directing the street-level sellers who were involved in distributing controlled substances to customers. From January 2018 to Nov. 28, 2018, he met with conspirators who were involved in the scheme and discussed the operations and management of the drug trafficking organization. He also provided drugs to street-level sellers.

Eighteen other members of the drug-trafficking conspiracy previously have pleaded guilty in this case.

The count to which Vasquez pleaded guilty carries a mandatory penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of life in prison, and a $10 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for scheduled for Oct. 13, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI’s South Jersey Violent Offender and Gang Task Force, South Jersey Resident Agency, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire; the Camden County Police Department, under the direction of Chief Gabe Rodriguez; the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer; the Camden County Sherriff’s Department, under the direction of Sheriff Gilbert L. Wilson; the Cherry Hill Police Department, under the direction of Acting Chief Larry Robb; and the N.J. State Police, under the direction of Col. Patrick J. Callahan, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty pleas. He also thanked the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Department of Homeland Security for their assistance.

This case is being conducted under the auspices of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), which identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sara A. Aliabadi and Patrick C. Askin of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Camden.

